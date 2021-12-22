 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A domestic electric meter and fast spinning dial. Focus on kWh symbol. Concept for energy supplier, utility bills, price increase, meter reading and inflation.

A

By Alex Yeung

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259419
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV859 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Electrician installing electric meter
hd00:17Electrician installing electric meter
Macro close-up of a domestic kWh electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
hd00:12Macro close-up of a domestic kWh electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
London, England, September 20th 2021: Macro close-up of electric meter dial edge, slow spinning measuring dial. Concept for energy supplier, bills, price rise, inflation and wholesale power.
hd00:16London, England, September 20th 2021: Macro close-up of electric meter dial edge, slow spinning measuring dial. Concept for energy supplier, bills, price rise, inflation and wholesale power.
Close-up of a domestic electric meter and fast spinning dial. Focus on kWh symbol. Concept for energy supplier, utility bills, price increase, meter reading and inflation.
4k00:16Close-up of a domestic electric meter and fast spinning dial. Focus on kWh symbol. Concept for energy supplier, utility bills, price increase, meter reading and inflation.
Macro close-up of a domestic electric meter and showing dial numbers. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
hd00:11Macro close-up of a domestic electric meter and showing dial numbers. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
Macro close-up of a domestic electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
hd00:18Macro close-up of a domestic electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
Macro close-up of a domestic electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
hd00:10Macro close-up of a domestic electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity supplier. Static shot.
London, England, September 17th 2021:Close-up of a domestic electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity.
4k00:12London, England, September 17th 2021:Close-up of a domestic electric meter and slow turning measuring dial. Concept for energy, utility bills, price rise, meter reading, inflation and electricity.

Related video keywords