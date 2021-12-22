0
A domestic electric meter and fast spinning dial. Focus on kWh symbol. Concept for energy supplier, utility bills, price increase, meter reading and inflation.
By Alex Yeung
- Stock footage ID: 1084259419
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|859 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
