 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up Child Blue Eyes Kid Boy Face. Pupil Cornea Iris Eyeball Eyelashes Eyebrows. 2x Slow motion 60fps 4K

A

By Andriko

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259407
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4864.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV72.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.4 MB

Related stock videos

Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
Daughter rushes into mother's arms at home and gives her a big hug. Shot on RED EPIC Cinema Camera in slow motion.
hd00:51Daughter rushes into mother's arms at home and gives her a big hug. Shot on RED EPIC Cinema Camera in slow motion.
Portrait Little Child Girl Looking at Camera Standing on Street in City on Summer Day. Young Sad Thinking Curiosity Child Looking at Camera Closeup Outdoors. Face Eyes Serious Contemplative Child.
4k00:10Portrait Little Child Girl Looking at Camera Standing on Street in City on Summer Day. Young Sad Thinking Curiosity Child Looking at Camera Closeup Outdoors. Face Eyes Serious Contemplative Child.
Collage of Group Attractive People of Different Ages and Multi-ethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Eyes Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Men, Equality, Diverse, Nationality View 4k
4k00:06Collage of Group Attractive People of Different Ages and Multi-ethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Eyes Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Men, Equality, Diverse, Nationality View 4k
Closeup shot of boy eye surfing internet at night
hd00:18Closeup shot of boy eye surfing internet at night
Blue Eye of Child Looking at Camera Close Up. Macro Shot Opening and Closing Blue Eyes Little Girl. Close Up Motion of Children Eyes. Human eye iris opening pupil.
4k00:18Blue Eye of Child Looking at Camera Close Up. Macro Shot Opening and Closing Blue Eyes Little Girl. Close Up Motion of Children Eyes. Human eye iris opening pupil.
Close-up: the eyes and nose of the child at a slowed pace. The boy enjoys close-up
hd00:25Close-up: the eyes and nose of the child at a slowed pace. The boy enjoys close-up

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cinematic close up shot of curious happy little girl is watching television on sofa at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family, connection, vision of the future of children with web.
4k00:23Cinematic close up shot of curious happy little girl is watching television on sofa at home. Concept of technology, new generation, family, connection, vision of the future of children with web.
Portrait of a Bright Young Boy Being Concentrated, Looking into the Distance and Thinking About Something in Cozy Room at Home. Cute Teenager with Brown Eyes is Happy and Smiles.
4k00:13Portrait of a Bright Young Boy Being Concentrated, Looking into the Distance and Thinking About Something in Cozy Room at Home. Cute Teenager with Brown Eyes is Happy and Smiles.
Portrait of a Bright Young Boy Being Concentrated, Looking into the Distance and Thinking About Something in Cozy Room at Home. Cute Teenager with Brown Eyes is Happy and Smiles.
4k00:09Portrait of a Bright Young Boy Being Concentrated, Looking into the Distance and Thinking About Something in Cozy Room at Home. Cute Teenager with Brown Eyes is Happy and Smiles.
Portrait of a Bright Young Boy Being Concentrated, Looking into the Distance and Thinking About Something in Cozy Room at Home. Cute Teenager with Brown Eyes is Happy and Smiles.
4k00:10Portrait of a Bright Young Boy Being Concentrated, Looking into the Distance and Thinking About Something in Cozy Room at Home. Cute Teenager with Brown Eyes is Happy and Smiles.
Same model in other videos
Child Eats Fruit. Mother Gives to Child Ripe Fresh Gathered Apricots in Backyard Garden. 2x Slow motion
4k00:25Child Eats Fruit. Mother Gives to Child Ripe Fresh Gathered Apricots in Backyard Garden. 2x Slow motion
Cute Child Thoughtful Face. Serious Boy Stands Waiting Watching Looking in Window and Thinking. 2x Slow motion 60 FPS 4K
4k00:36Cute Child Thoughtful Face. Serious Boy Stands Waiting Watching Looking in Window and Thinking. 2x Slow motion 60 FPS 4K
Close-up Female Hands Typing on Keyboard on Laptop Computer on Bed. Mother Babysitting. Child Playing on Background. 4K 60 fps
4k00:14Close-up Female Hands Typing on Keyboard on Laptop Computer on Bed. Mother Babysitting. Child Playing on Background. 4K 60 fps
Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
4k00:15Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
Mother Zipping her Sons Warm Waterproof Children Jacket. Little Child Boy Wearing Winter Attire. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
4k00:26Mother Zipping her Sons Warm Waterproof Children Jacket. Little Child Boy Wearing Winter Attire. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
4k00:16Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
Close-up Cute Sad Child Face Watching Looking at Christmas Tree. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
4k00:39Close-up Cute Sad Child Face Watching Looking at Christmas Tree. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
Mother with Child Processing Lentil Pate Healthy Food in Cooking Blender Mixer in Kitchen 4K
4k00:15Mother with Child Processing Lentil Pate Healthy Food in Cooking Blender Mixer in Kitchen 4K

Related video keywords