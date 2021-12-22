 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Happy Child Face Emotions Facial Expressions. Portrait Cute Little Boy. Glad Smiling Joyful Kid against White Wall Background. 2x Slow motion 60fps 4K

A

By Andriko

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259401
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4332.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.1 MB

Related stock videos

Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.
4k00:10A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.
happy girl teen child closed her eyes dream. teenage kid wants a dream come true portrait at sunset. woman daughter silhouette dream of a happy childhood. free face sister closed eyes
hd00:26happy girl teen child closed her eyes dream. teenage kid wants a dream come true portrait at sunset. woman daughter silhouette dream of a happy childhood. free face sister closed eyes
A little boy holds a small baby duck on a green lawn.
4k00:25A little boy holds a small baby duck on a green lawn.
Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
4k00:09Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
Portrait of happy family taking selfie in living room in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of communication, connection, technology, lifestyle, social, family.
4k00:20Portrait of happy family taking selfie in living room in slow motion. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of communication, connection, technology, lifestyle, social, family.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Wondrous Girl Happily Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Wondrous Girl Happily Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Curious Little Girl in Her Bedroom at Night, Stands on Tiptoe and Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:10Curious Little Girl in Her Bedroom at Night, Stands on Tiptoe and Looks out of the Window. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Close Up Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. Young Female Wears Glasses that Reflect School Homework from Her Laptop Computer Screen in Them.
4k00:18Close Up Portrait of a Cute Young Teenage Multiethnic Black Girl in a Dark Cozy Room at Home. Young Female Wears Glasses that Reflect School Homework from Her Laptop Computer Screen in Them.
Happy young boy on rooftop at sunset wearing hoody and beanie red hat looking to the sky in urban city background
4k00:11Happy young boy on rooftop at sunset wearing hoody and beanie red hat looking to the sky in urban city background
Same model in other videos
Child Eats Fruit. Mother Gives to Child Ripe Fresh Gathered Apricots in Backyard Garden. 2x Slow motion
4k00:25Child Eats Fruit. Mother Gives to Child Ripe Fresh Gathered Apricots in Backyard Garden. 2x Slow motion
Cute Child Thoughtful Face. Serious Boy Stands Waiting Watching Looking in Window and Thinking. 2x Slow motion 60 FPS 4K
4k00:36Cute Child Thoughtful Face. Serious Boy Stands Waiting Watching Looking in Window and Thinking. 2x Slow motion 60 FPS 4K
Close-up Female Hands Typing on Keyboard on Laptop Computer on Bed. Mother Babysitting. Child Playing on Background. 4K 60 fps
4k00:14Close-up Female Hands Typing on Keyboard on Laptop Computer on Bed. Mother Babysitting. Child Playing on Background. 4K 60 fps
Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
4k00:15Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
Mother Zipping her Sons Warm Waterproof Children Jacket. Little Child Boy Wearing Winter Attire. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
4k00:26Mother Zipping her Sons Warm Waterproof Children Jacket. Little Child Boy Wearing Winter Attire. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
4k00:16Mother Telling Son about Environment while Resting in the Field. Evening Sunset Rural Scene
Close-up Cute Sad Child Face Watching Looking at Christmas Tree. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
4k00:39Close-up Cute Sad Child Face Watching Looking at Christmas Tree. 2x Slow motion 60 fps 4K
Mother with Child Processing Lentil Pate Healthy Food in Cooking Blender Mixer in Kitchen 4K
4k00:15Mother with Child Processing Lentil Pate Healthy Food in Cooking Blender Mixer in Kitchen 4K

Related video keywords