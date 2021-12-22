0
Stock video
Aerial drone footage of the famous Zermatt ski resort with the iconic Matterhorn peak in the alps in winter in Switzerland. Shot with a forward tilt up motion
A
By AsiaTravel
- Stock footage ID: 1084259365
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|257.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Aerial drone footage of the famous Zermatt ski resort with the iconic Matterhorn peak in the alps in winter in Switzerland. Shot with a forward motion
4k00:16Aerial drone footage of the famous Zermatt ski resort with the iconic Matterhorn peak in the alps in winter in Switzerland. Shot with a backward and tilt up motion
4k00:18Aerial drone footage of the famous Zermatt ski resort with the iconic Matterhorn peak in the alps in winter in Switzerland. Shot with a rotation motion
Related video keywords
adventureaerialaerial dronealpinealpsbluecervinchairliftfamousforwardfrozenglacierhighholidayhouseiceiconiclandmarklandscapeleisuremajesticmatterhornmotionmountainnatureoutdoorpeakrecreationresortrocksceneryscenicskiski liftskyslopesnowsportsunnyswissswitzerlandtilt uptourismtravelvalaisvalleyviewwhitewinterzermatt