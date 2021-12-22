 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Lucky girl watching videos on her tablet computer.

w

By woff

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259350
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP499.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

education, science, technology, children and people concept - group of smiling kids or students with tablet pc computer programming electric windmill toy at robotics school lesson
hd00:14education, science, technology, children and people concept - group of smiling kids or students with tablet pc computer programming electric windmill toy at robotics school lesson
High school students studying renewable energy
4k00:08High school students studying renewable energy
Teacher helping high school students with technology
4k00:22Teacher helping high school students with technology
A beautiful young woman studying in a happy and carefree library reading the book. Concept: educational, portrait, library, and studious, relax.
4k00:14A beautiful young woman studying in a happy and carefree library reading the book. Concept: educational, portrait, library, and studious, relax.
African kid child girl holding digital tablet talking with remote teacher tutor on social distance video conference call elearning online virtual class. Children learning at home, over shoulder view.
4k00:26African kid child girl holding digital tablet talking with remote teacher tutor on social distance video conference call elearning online virtual class. Children learning at home, over shoulder view.
Young people at school, group of college students talking in university classroom
hd00:18Young people at school, group of college students talking in university classroom
Beautiful funny teenage girl relaxing on sofa upside down at home with laptop or tablet browsing internet for distance learning while being self-isolated in quarantine. Chatting in social network
hd00:20Beautiful funny teenage girl relaxing on sofa upside down at home with laptop or tablet browsing internet for distance learning while being self-isolated in quarantine. Chatting in social network
Elementary School Physics Teacher Uses Interactive Digital Whiteboard to Show to a Classroom full of Smart Diverse Children how Generator Works. Science Class with Curious Kids Listening Attentively
4k00:09Elementary School Physics Teacher Uses Interactive Digital Whiteboard to Show to a Classroom full of Smart Diverse Children how Generator Works. Science Class with Curious Kids Listening Attentively

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

African American father and daughter using digital tablet together
4k00:07African American father and daughter using digital tablet together
College student on campus in fall using digital tablet
4k00:27College student on campus in fall using digital tablet
Same model in other videos
Happy teenage girl watching a video on her smartphone with a smile.
hd00:20Happy teenage girl watching a video on her smartphone with a smile.
Happy teenage girl wearing headphones watching a video on her smartphone.
hd00:10Happy teenage girl wearing headphones watching a video on her smartphone.
A little girl watches cartoons on her smartphone.
hd00:13A little girl watches cartoons on her smartphone.
A little girl watches cartoons on a tablet.
hd00:22A little girl watches cartoons on a tablet.
Lucky girl watching videos on her tablet computer.
hd00:13Lucky girl watching videos on her tablet computer.
Portrait of a happy, blue-eyed teenage girl in a snowy park.
hd00:17Portrait of a happy, blue-eyed teenage girl in a snowy park.
Portrait of a happy, blue-eyed teenage girl in a snowy park.
hd00:20Portrait of a happy, blue-eyed teenage girl in a snowy park.
A happy millennial Caucasian teenage girl on a comfy couch watching a movie on her tablet.
hd00:10A happy millennial Caucasian teenage girl on a comfy couch watching a movie on her tablet.

Related video keywords