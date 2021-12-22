0
Stock video
Pistachio nuts fall on a black mirror surface. Slow motion.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1084258777
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|102.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Coconut mousse dessert with mango, yellow mirror glaze coating, chocolate decor, pistachio biscuit and passion fruit sauce. Modern European mousse cake covered with yellow glaze on black plate.
hd00:31Coconut mousse dessert with mango and passion fruit, yellow mirror glaze coating and chocolate decor. Chocolate decoration falls on dessert. Modern mousse cake covered with yellow glaze on black plate
Related video keywords
appetizerbackgroundblackcloseclose-upcloseupconceptcorecrackedcrunchydeliciousdietdryeatingenergyfoodfruitgourmetgreengrouphandfulhealthhealthyheapisolatedkernelmacromirrornaturalnutnutritionnutshellopenorganicpistachepistachiopistaciarawreflectedreflectionriperoastroastedseedshellslowsnackvegetarianwhite