0
Stock video
Opened book on a pile of books.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1084258774
Video clip length: 00:49FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|566.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|209.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|41.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Businessman hands working in stacks of paper files for searching information on work desk office, business report papers,piles of unfinished documents achieves with clips indoor,Business concept
hd00:07Stacked books on dark wooden background. Reading concept. Time lapse. Accelerated frame-by-frame shooting.
hd00:20Young student at home desk reading and yawning tired at night with pile of books and coffee cup preparing exhausted an exam in university education concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Side view of a tired Asian female student wearing a blue hijab studying in a library, sitting and leaning on a pile of books and thinking, wearing casual clothes, in slow motion
4k00:15Close up of a tired Asian female student wearing a blue hijab studying in a library, sitting and leaning on a pile of books and thinking, wearing casual clothes, in slow motion
Related video keywords
backgroundbookbookmarkbookshelfbookstorebrownclassiccloseupcollegeconceptcovercultureeducationgroupheaphistoryinformationknowledgelearnleisurelibraryliteracyliteraryliteratureopenpagepaperpilereadretrorowschoolscienceshelfshopstackstudystudyingtabletexttextbooktextureuniversityvintagewallwhitewisdomwood