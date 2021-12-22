 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

African American young slim good-looking black-haired woman with nude shoulders stretches her cheeks and smiles wide for the camera on white background | Skin stretching concept

P

By Pavel_dp

  • Stock footage ID: 1084258516
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV557.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.4 MB

Related stock videos

Extreme close-up of young good-looking slim European skincare woman applies moisturizer under her eye smiling wide against pink ripple background | Moisturizer applying on shot for skincare commercial
4k00:09Extreme close-up of young good-looking slim European skincare woman applies moisturizer under her eye smiling wide against pink ripple background | Moisturizer applying on shot for skincare commercial
Young dehydrated adult woman holding glass in hand drinking fresh pure mineral clear water enjoying taste. Thirsty healthy lady hydrating thirst keeping fluid body care balance concept. Close up view
4k00:16Young dehydrated adult woman holding glass in hand drinking fresh pure mineral clear water enjoying taste. Thirsty healthy lady hydrating thirst keeping fluid body care balance concept. Close up view
Optimistic bald cancer patient pose on grey background head shot studio portrait. Concept of innovative cancer care and rehabilitation service, girl believe in recovery and oncology disease remission
4k00:24Optimistic bald cancer patient pose on grey background head shot studio portrait. Concept of innovative cancer care and rehabilitation service, girl believe in recovery and oncology disease remission
Medium close-up beauty portrait of young slim brunette Caucasian woman with smooth skin gently touches her face, looks at the camera and smiles against a light grey background | Skincare concept
4k00:13Medium close-up beauty portrait of young slim brunette Caucasian woman with smooth skin gently touches her face, looks at the camera and smiles against a light grey background | Skincare concept
Good-looking young slim female skincare model with naked shoulders applies moisturizer on her shoulder against pink ripple background | Moisturizer applying shot for body care commercial
4k00:07Good-looking young slim female skincare model with naked shoulders applies moisturizer on her shoulder against pink ripple background | Moisturizer applying shot for body care commercial
Medium close-up portrait of young slim brown-haired Caucasian woman with healthy smooth skin gently touches her face under eyes looks at the camera and smiles at the grey background | Skincare concept
4k00:10Medium close-up portrait of young slim brown-haired Caucasian woman with healthy smooth skin gently touches her face under eyes looks at the camera and smiles at the grey background | Skincare concept
Medium close-up beauty portrait of young brunette Caucasian woman with perfect skin looks at the camera and smiles against a light grey background | Skincare concept.
4k00:07Medium close-up beauty portrait of young brunette Caucasian woman with perfect skin looks at the camera and smiles against a light grey background | Skincare concept.
Young good-looking slim Asian woman with long dark hair in ponytail in black bikini strokes leg sitting on the floor and looks at the camera smiling for it on pale blue background | Body care concept
4k00:10Young good-looking slim Asian woman with long dark hair in ponytail in black bikini strokes leg sitting on the floor and looks at the camera smiling for it on pale blue background | Body care concept
Same model in other videos
Young slim attractive African American brunette woman with bun hairstyle and naked shoulders in white bra smiles wide for camera and turns going away from it on beige background | Beauty care concept
4k00:10Young slim attractive African American brunette woman with bun hairstyle and naked shoulders in white bra smiles wide for camera and turns going away from it on beige background | Beauty care concept
Horizontal big close-up shot of young slim good-looking woman with bare shoulders strokes her clavicles turning her head and smiles wide on beige background | Smooth body concept
4k00:12Horizontal big close-up shot of young slim good-looking woman with bare shoulders strokes her clavicles turning her head and smiles wide on beige background | Smooth body concept
Horizontal big close-up of attractive slim young black-haired African American woman strokes her jaw line and turns her head to the camera smiling on white background | Sagging face prevention concept
4k00:12Horizontal big close-up of attractive slim young black-haired African American woman strokes her jaw line and turns her head to the camera smiling on white background | Sagging face prevention concept
Horizontal close-up of brunette young African American slim beautiful woman with curly hair in white bra strokes her arm smiling on white background | Smooth arm concept
4k00:09Horizontal close-up of brunette young African American slim beautiful woman with curly hair in white bra strokes her arm smiling on white background | Smooth arm concept
Good-looking African American slim brunette woman with curly hair in white underwear strokes her hips and puts her hands on her waist on white background | Anti cellulite concept
4k00:12Good-looking African American slim brunette woman with curly hair in white underwear strokes her hips and puts her hands on her waist on white background | Anti cellulite concept
Horizontal extreme close-up of female model smiles wide for the camera on beige background | Teeth health concept
4k00:09Horizontal extreme close-up of female model smiles wide for the camera on beige background | Teeth health concept
Horizontal medium shot of good-looking African American young slim brunette woman with bun hairstyle in white underwear strokes her arms on white background | Smooth arms concept
4k00:14Horizontal medium shot of good-looking African American young slim brunette woman with bun hairstyle in white underwear strokes her arms on white background | Smooth arms concept
Medium long shot of African American good-looking slim woman in white underwear makes a step to the camera on tiptoes on white background | Smooth legs concept
4k00:09Medium long shot of African American good-looking slim woman in white underwear makes a step to the camera on tiptoes on white background | Smooth legs concept

Related video keywords