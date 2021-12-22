0
Stock video
Young slim attractive African American brunette woman with bun hairstyle and naked shoulders in white bra smiles wide for camera and turns going away from it on beige background | Beauty care concept
P
By Pavel_dp
- Stock footage ID: 1084258453
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|222.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Portrait o f young attractive woman feeling sad and bored with diet not wanting to eat vegetables or healthy food in Dieting Eating Disorders and weight loss concept.
hd00:18Texture of the skin close-up. Drops of water roll down the body. Young beautiful girl body. Macro
hd00:09Beautiful asian female doing plank exercise training in the living room at home during the quarantine.
hd00:30Body slimming animation. Three high quality animation showing the process of weight loss and vanishing of body fat. Best for you commercial movie, video presentation and other production.
4k00:24Woman with perfect body applying refreshing cream or body lotion on her legs. Concept depilation, skincare, cosmetics
4k00:15Portrait o f young attractive woman feeling sad and bored with diet not wanting to eat vegetables or healthy food in Dieting Eating Disorders and weight loss concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Horizontal big close-up shot of young slim good-looking woman with bare shoulders strokes her clavicles turning her head and smiles wide on beige background | Smooth body concept
4k00:12Horizontal big close-up of attractive slim young black-haired African American woman strokes her jaw line and turns her head to the camera smiling on white background | Sagging face prevention concept
4k00:09Horizontal close-up of brunette young African American slim beautiful woman with curly hair in white bra strokes her arm smiling on white background | Smooth arm concept
4k00:12Good-looking African American slim brunette woman with curly hair in white underwear strokes her hips and puts her hands on her waist on white background | Anti cellulite concept
4k00:09Horizontal extreme close-up of female model smiles wide for the camera on beige background | Teeth health concept
4k00:14Horizontal medium shot of good-looking African American young slim brunette woman with bun hairstyle in white underwear strokes her arms on white background | Smooth arms concept
4k00:09Medium long shot of African American good-looking slim woman in white underwear makes a step to the camera on tiptoes on white background | Smooth legs concept
Related video keywords
african americanany preferenceattractivebeauty carebeauty modelbeige backgroundbody carebody care conceptbrunettebun hairstyleclose-upcurly hairface carefemale modelflawless faceflawless skingo awayhappinesshappymoisturizer commercialmoisturizing commercialmoisturizing conceptnaked shouldersnourishing commercialnourishing conceptperfect skinskin healthskin protectionslimsmilesmile for camerasmile widestudio shotturnturn bodyturn headwhite brawoman smileyoung