0
Stock video
Aerial view of a freeway intersection traffic trails in Moscow.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1084258309
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|296.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|97.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
4k00:09Connected freeway at sunset in Los Angeles, California. Traffic passing by. Aerial footage. United States. Futuristic. Technology.
4k00:13Aerial Top Down View: Autonomous Self Driving Car Moving Through City, Overtaking Other Vehicles. Animated Scanning Visualization Concept: Artificial Intelligence Digitalizes and Analyzes Road Ahead
4k00:18One Semi Truck with white trailer and cab driving / traveling alone on dense flat forest asphalt straight empty road, highway top down view follow vehicle aerial footage / Freeway trucks traffic
4k00:23Top down aerial of cars drive at cross road. Nobody cityscape. Traffic highway transportation. Skyscrapers buildings at downtown streets. Business center of New York City, USA, North America
4k00:14Time lapse,Hyperlapse ,Of traffic on city streets at night. Aerial view and top view of traffic on freeway, 4K.
4k00:05Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:23Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
4k00:25Aerial view of the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge during rush hour, full of traffic. Yerba buena and Treasure Island in the background. Interstate 80. California, USA. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:12Atlanta Aerial v490 Hyperlapse flying toward downtown cityscape with dense freeway traffic at night 12/18
Related video keywords
aboveaerialaerial surveyairbridgecarcitycityscapecommercialcopterdamagedirectlydriveenvironmentalexpresswayflightflyfreewayglobalgreenhelicopterhighhighlyhighwayinfrastructureinterchangeintersectioninterstatelandlanemetropolismoscowmultiplepersonalpollutionrailwayroadrussiascenesmogstreettoptraffictransportationtravelturningurbanurbanizationvehicleview