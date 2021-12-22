 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up of wind turbine blades at sunset or sunrise. Windmills with rotating wings among green fields. Technology for wind energy, renewable energy source, earth care. Wind power station, drone video

m

By maya_parf

  • Stock footage ID: 1084257709
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of windmills turning at sunset, wind power turbines generating clean renewable energy
4k00:19Aerial view of windmills turning at sunset, wind power turbines generating clean renewable energy
Aerial View. Beautiful windmill turbines , wind energy turbines . Aerial drone shot. 4K 30fps
4k00:14Aerial View. Beautiful windmill turbines , wind energy turbines . Aerial drone shot. 4K 30fps
Aerial view over the farm landscape and wind turbines generating clean renewable energy. Renewable energy production for the green ecological world.
4k00:31Aerial view over the farm landscape and wind turbines generating clean renewable energy. Renewable energy production for the green ecological world.
Lens flare: a Male farmer with a tablet computer in a field at sunset touches the corn leaves and writes data to the program.
4k00:32Lens flare: a Male farmer with a tablet computer in a field at sunset touches the corn leaves and writes data to the program.
A wind farm on a beautiful summers day, set in the green hills of Yorkshire. This clip contains two shots with different compositions.
4k00:20A wind farm on a beautiful summers day, set in the green hills of Yorkshire. This clip contains two shots with different compositions.
Wind turbine power generators silhouettes at stormy ocean coastline at sunset. Alternative renewable energy production in Philippines
hd00:13Wind turbine power generators silhouettes at stormy ocean coastline at sunset. Alternative renewable energy production in Philippines
Electricity Wind Turbines Farm Power Clean Alternative Energy Environmental
hd00:30Electricity Wind Turbines Farm Power Clean Alternative Energy Environmental
Green energy electricity ocean windfarm sunset Malmo Sweden Copenhagen Denmark
hd00:15Green energy electricity ocean windfarm sunset Malmo Sweden Copenhagen Denmark

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of wind turbines in the forest near the sea at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Aerial drone shot of wind turbines in the forest near the sea at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial close up view of wind turbine rotor with blades rotating slowly on wind farm at sunset. Slow motion
4k00:32Aerial close up view of wind turbine rotor with blades rotating slowly on wind farm at sunset. Slow motion
Aerial high angle view of single Wind Turbine on green corn field. Slow motion, sunset light
4k00:28Aerial high angle view of single Wind Turbine on green corn field. Slow motion, sunset light

Related video keywords