0
Stock video
castle europe sky nature landmark stone background
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084255579
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|278.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|88.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Milan, Italy - October 20, 2020: Aerial view. Modern and ecologic skyscrapers with many trees on every balcony. Bosco Verticale
4k00:26Epic adventure seeker drone shot of urban nomad traveller,hipster young millennial man stand on edge of cliff near waterfall in iceland, confident and brave, search for new exciting horizons and ideas
4k00:05Milan, Italy, April 19, 2020: modern and ecological skyscrapers with many trees on each balcony. Bosco Verticale. Modern architecture, vertical gardens, terraces with plants. Green Planet. Blue sky
hd00:12Milan, Italy - September 2016: Bosco Verticale or Vertical Forest is the Best tall building worldwide. Is composed of two residential towers with a large variety of trees and plants on the balconies.
4k00:16Road in the city center at dawn. Epic aerial flight over the morning city. Beautiful view. Early morning sunrise. Colorful autumn trees. Golden hour of sunset. Glory Inspiration. European city center
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Oregon circa-2018. Aerial view of Bend, Oregon at dawn. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.