0
Stock video
Aerial tilt from rafters on canyon river to class III rapid upstream
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084255507
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|203.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Aerial moving forward across a remote, dry desert hilltop with canyons, shadows, brush, rocks, sunlight, blue horizon, and both a tilt down and a tilt up at the end - Exmouth, Australia
4k00:07Aerial moving backwards across remote, dry, desert hilltops with a tilt up, canyons, shadows, brush, rocks, bright sunlight, and blue horizon - Exmouth, Australia
4k00:10Aerial panning a bright desert hilltop in a remote, dry landscape with canyons, shadows, brush, rocks, sunlight, blue horizon, and a tilt down - Exmouth, Australia
4k00:29Aerial view from the top of a canyon formation with camera tilting slowly upwards to 90 degrees for a final panorama with mountains.
4k00:14Aerial video of a mountain range shot from a drone while flying at high altitude and tilting the camera upwards. Footage was made from a drone above Retezat mountains, in Hunedoara county, Romania.
4k00:17An aerial pull back and tilt down reveal of a narrow, shaded river valley lined by an oasis of palms, surrounded by an arid desert landscape and mountains, at sunrise or sunset.
4k00:05An aerial tracking shot tilting down following a cyclist along a paved road through an arid desert landscape dotted with shrubs and palms.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
activeactivityadventureaerialaustraliacalmcanyonclass iiicliffdeddick valleyenjoyerodeerosionexcitementexerciseexploreforestfungeologygroupinflatablelandscapemountainnaturalnatureoutdoorpaddlepeopleraftrafterrapidrecreationriverrockscenicsnowy riversportsummersunnyteamworktilttourismtraveltreeupstreamvalleyvictoriawaterwhitewater