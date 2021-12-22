0
Stock video
Closeup of a wild deer, deers with horns in nature covered in snow in wintertime, running and eating captured in 4k slow motion in the forest with natural light
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084255435
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|182 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|60.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Guanaco lama exotic mammal wild animal in Andes mountains of Patagonia. Pasture of herbivores in wildlife in Tierra del Fuego.
4k00:09Side view of two caribou, reindeer walking in deep cold snow in Lappland, Sweden. Tracking shot in slow motion.