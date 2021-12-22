 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Power lines cutting through forestry towards lake. Panning aerial shot

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084255303
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV779 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial Pan of Clear Cut Deforestation Scene with Piles of Fresh Cut Trees
4k00:10Aerial Pan of Clear Cut Deforestation Scene with Piles of Fresh Cut Trees
Aerial above the beautiful, vivid fall colored landscape as the shot tilts down and pans right to reveal a winding river in the marshland below. Ottawa National Forest in October, 2018.
4k00:28Aerial above the beautiful, vivid fall colored landscape as the shot tilts down and pans right to reveal a winding river in the marshland below. Ottawa National Forest in October, 2018.
Rising Up Above the Colorful Treetops. Autumn Picture Multi Colors Trees
4k00:40Rising Up Above the Colorful Treetops. Autumn Picture Multi Colors Trees
Aerial view of a winter forest with mist and snow covered pine trees in an atmospheric cold seasonal landscape shot from a drone.
4k00:11Aerial view of a winter forest with mist and snow covered pine trees in an atmospheric cold seasonal landscape shot from a drone.
Overhead pan of a forest in Ontario with autumn colored foliage
4k00:24Overhead pan of a forest in Ontario with autumn colored foliage
Drone Panning Up Over Bright Forest Canopy with Vibrant Green Color
4k00:12Drone Panning Up Over Bright Forest Canopy with Vibrant Green Color
A high shot of Kielder Water at sunrise. Drone pans right with trees bottom left of frame showing Kielder forest and ends showing a lot of the reservoir and dam wall in the distance
4k00:18A high shot of Kielder Water at sunrise. Drone pans right with trees bottom left of frame showing Kielder forest and ends showing a lot of the reservoir and dam wall in the distance
Forestry landscape of Tenerife island with massive volcano of Teide in horizon, aerial pan left view
hd00:16Forestry landscape of Tenerife island with massive volcano of Teide in horizon, aerial pan left view

Related video keywords