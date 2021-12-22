 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Panorama rural landscape. Countryside scenery aerial view. Plantation agriculture field. Green background.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084255285
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MP4259.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV90.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.8 MB

Related stock videos

A vineyard in the Barossa Valley of South Australia
hd01:00A vineyard in the Barossa Valley of South Australia
Mountain field with yellow flowers and birds singing
hd00:28Mountain field with yellow flowers and birds singing
A vineyard in the Barossa Valley of South Australia
hd01:00A vineyard in the Barossa Valley of South Australia
Flying over green rice paddies in Yilan (Ilan), Taiwan, with a country lane winding through the patchwork field and farm houses scattered between the plain & the beautiful mountains on distant horizon
4k00:55Flying over green rice paddies in Yilan (Ilan), Taiwan, with a country lane winding through the patchwork field and farm houses scattered between the plain & the beautiful mountains on distant horizon
Aerial view of car driving trough olive plantation in Sardinia, Italy. Vehicleing in the Italian rural countryside. Concept of agriculture, farming, sustainability, tourism, travel, holiday.
4k00:07Aerial view of car driving trough olive plantation in Sardinia, Italy. Vehicleing in the Italian rural countryside. Concept of agriculture, farming, sustainability, tourism, travel, holiday.
Female farmer inspects farm walking near grape bushes growing on plantation in green mountains valley during summer season.Young woman tourist visiting Ecotourism vineyards in piedmont of Italy region
4k00:12Female farmer inspects farm walking near grape bushes growing on plantation in green mountains valley during summer season.Young woman tourist visiting Ecotourism vineyards in piedmont of Italy region
Aerial view of colorful tobacco farms in Vinales, Cuba
4k00:30Aerial view of colorful tobacco farms in Vinales, Cuba
Jatiluwih Rice Terraces by Drone Bali Indonesia Flyby.
4k00:15Jatiluwih Rice Terraces by Drone Bali Indonesia Flyby.

Related video keywords