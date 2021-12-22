0
Stock video
Smooth tilt up aerial over a vast solar panel farm in heart of the California desert.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084254913
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|100.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Drone rises up over the solar cells forming long blue rows on the ground of solar farm in Nevada,USA. The view of the vast farm territory opens from the height. Mountain range at the backfront is seen
4k00:26Alternative electricity. Use of renewable resources for energy generation. Aerial view of the solar farm located on the vast field at the foot of a mountain range in Nevada, USA. 4K
4k00:13Rotating aerial shot of a tall radio tower on small power plant with solar panels near the highway and the vast grass field.
4k00:13Aerial view of a solar panel farm with rows of panels receiving energy from the sun between agricultural fields and a large lake. Rows of solar panels are installed on a vast field.
4k00:23Aerial view of a solar panel farm with rows of panels drawing energy from the sun at sunset. Rows of solar panels installed on a vast field.
Related video keywords
alternativebusinesscaliforniacellcleancollectorconstructionecoecologicalecologyelectricelectricalelectricityenergyenvironmentenvironmentalequipmentfarmfuturegenerationgeneratorglobalgreenharvestindustryinnovationinstallationlightmodernno peoplenobodyoutdoorpanelphotovoltaicpowerrenewablesciencesolarsunsunlightsunnysystemtechnologyutilitiesvast