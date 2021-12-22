0
Stock video
Top down aerial of homes in suburbia with colorful autumn trees. Slow motion of traffic.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084254664
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|99.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|19.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Aerial drone view of American suburban neighborhood. Establishing shot of America's suburb, street. Residential single family houses, lush greenery. Autumn colors, Fall season, trees with yellow red
4k00:06Aerial drone view of suburban neighborhood on the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Establishing shot of American suburb. Residential houses in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
4k00:24AERIAL TOP DOWN Flying over red rooftops in idyllic suburban town on sunny autumn day. Row houses with green garden lawns and narrow empty roads in peaceful suburbia. Perfect homes in quiet suburbia
4k00:17Aerial footage of an American town showing typical suburban housing estates with rows of houses, taken on a sunny day using a drone. Establishing shot of typical suburban neighborhood
4k00:28Aerial drone flight over a suburban neighbourhood in Oakville, Ontario. Drone follows the road about 100 feet above the ground.
4k00:15Aerial drone view of American suburban neighborhood. Establishing shot of America's suburb, street. Residential single family houses, lush greenery. Autumn colors, Fall season, trees with yellow red
Related video keywords
aerialamericaamericanapartmentarchitectureautumnbirds eyebostonbrightbuildingclevelandcommunitydaydaytimedetroitestablishing shoteveningfallfoliagehomehouseindianapolisleaveslexingtonlouisvillememphismilwaukeeminneapolismorningnashvilleneighborhoodnewarkoverheadpanoramicpittsburghplanningseasonslo moslow motionsuburbsuburbansuburbiasunnytoledotop downtrafficunited statesusawinter