0
Stock video
Aerial view forwarding shot of traffic congestion on highway leading upto the Oakland city with few houses in the neighbourhood on a bright sunny day.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084254658
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|69.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:23Top down aerial of cars drive at cross road. Nobody cityscape. Traffic highway transportation. Skyscrapers buildings at downtown streets. Business center of New York City, USA, North America
4k00:05Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
4k00:05Miami downtown timelapse hyperlapse. Beautiful aerial shot of Miami city. Drone flying over a city night lights Miami in 4K
hd00:05Time lapse: Aerial cityscape view during dusk overlooking King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh city at skyline at sunset in Saudi Arabia. Dusk to night.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Beautiful view of Los Angeles from Griffith Observatory. Shinning city lights and traffic. California. Timelapse. Loopable.
4k00:05Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge at Sunset with Car traffic lights and City Skyline, Aerial Hyperlapse Motion Time Lapse slide
4k00:14Famous Bridge overpass over Pacific Coast Highway by Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles with light traffic in beautiful golden hour Sunset vibe, Aerial Dolly forward, Wide angle shot
Related video keywords
aerialamericaarchitecturebaybird's eye viewbridgebrightbuildingbusycaliforniacarcitycityscapedaydistrictdollydowntownexpresswayfast movementfinancialflightflyheadlandshelicopterhighhighwayhillhillshomehousemarinemotionmovingoaklandoakland cityoverpierportroadroadssan franciscoskyskyscraperstreetsunnytrackingtraffictraffic congestiontravel