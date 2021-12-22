0
Stock video
Young Beautiful Freelancer Woman Working on Laptop Computer during vacation, Aerial view of Tropical Beach with colorful umbrella. Female student makes conference video call on laptop computer .
N
By Next Story
- Stock footage ID: 1084249609
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|728.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Thoughtful concerned indian woman working on laptop computer looking away thinking solving problem at home office, serious woman search for inspiration make decision feel lack of ideas, close up view
4k00:09Female hands of business woman professional user worker using typing on laptop notebook keyboard sit at home office desk working online with pc software apps technology concept, close up side view
4k00:07Happy indian young woman wear headset communicating by conference call speak looking at computer at home office, video chat job interview or distance language course class with online teacher concept
4k00:13Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
4k00:29Young woman wears headset conference calling on laptop talks with online teacher studying, working from home. Lady student e learning using computer webcam chat makes notes. Distance education concept
4k00:11Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
4k00:10Side view concentrated young indian businesswoman working on computer at office or home, communicating with clients. Focused successful hindu female international company employee busy with project.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Creative Young Woman Dances while Sitting at Her Workplace Desk. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office Place. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. She Holds Smartphone and Consults Her Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Related video keywords
app userbeachbusinessbusiness notepadcasualcoastlinecolorfulcommunication messagescomputercontentcreativecreative multimediacreativitycreatordaydesignerdeveloperdigitaldisplaye commerceecommerce livingeditorentrepreneurentrepreneur lifestylefashionablefemalefreelancergirlgirl positivejoblgbtlgbt flagmodernoceanofficeoutdoorsrainbow flagscreensummersuntablettechnologytouchtouchscreenusingwomanwoman usingworkwritingyoung adult