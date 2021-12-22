 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up of 30s serious businessman talking on the mobile phone looking at laptop discussing online working indoors

B

By Bo1982

  • Stock footage ID: 1084249537
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Serious handsome black man working use computer looking in monitor screen office technology african american businessman casual communication successful person portrait smart business Slow Motion Shot
4k00:23Serious handsome black man working use computer looking in monitor screen office technology african american businessman casual communication successful person portrait smart business Slow Motion Shot
Portrait exhausted business man finishing phone talk at street. Tired businessman using mobile phone outdoor. Unhappy man looking away at modern street.
4k00:17Portrait exhausted business man finishing phone talk at street. Tired businessman using mobile phone outdoor. Unhappy man looking away at modern street.
Business man having video call on smartphone in slow motion. Close up serious guy making video chat online on mobile phone at home office. Focused businessman waving hands after conference call.
4k00:28Business man having video call on smartphone in slow motion. Close up serious guy making video chat online on mobile phone at home office. Focused businessman waving hands after conference call.
Closeup upset business man reading bad news on mobile phone at home office. Worried guy looking on phone in slow motion. Portrait of disappointed man feeling sad from negative news on couch.
4k00:21Closeup upset business man reading bad news on mobile phone at home office. Worried guy looking on phone in slow motion. Portrait of disappointed man feeling sad from negative news on couch.
Attractive young african american man driving car with passenger. Serious man at sunlight. Automobile businessman traffic transportation. Slow motion
4k00:14Attractive young african american man driving car with passenger. Serious man at sunlight. Automobile businessman traffic transportation. Slow motion
Rear view african american businessman walking in city commuting independently between glass buildings
4k00:19Rear view african american businessman walking in city commuting independently between glass buildings
Serious young black man with a beard working use computer in office technology african american businessman casual communication entrepreneur successful person portrait smart business Slow Motion Shot
4k00:34Serious young black man with a beard working use computer in office technology african american businessman casual communication entrepreneur successful person portrait smart business Slow Motion Shot
Group of three young casual people candidates sitting on chairs in modern office lobby, waiting too long for job interview, using technology devices, feeling nervous. Full length. Job search concept
hd00:21Group of three young casual people candidates sitting on chairs in modern office lobby, waiting too long for job interview, using technology devices, feeling nervous. Full length. Job search concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Concerned Business Man in a Hurry Uses Smartphone While Walking on the Business District Streets. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Concerned Business Man in a Hurry Uses Smartphone While Walking on the Business District Streets. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Vertical Portrait of a Busy Senior Businessman Using Laptop in Modern Office. Manager Rests His Eyes and Thinks About Successful Financial Ideas. Stressed Man Finding Problem Solving Solutions.
4k00:11Vertical Portrait of a Busy Senior Businessman Using Laptop in Modern Office. Manager Rests His Eyes and Thinks About Successful Financial Ideas. Stressed Man Finding Problem Solving Solutions.
Energetic Handsome Young Adult Businessman Walking Fast, Drinking Take Away Coffee and Using Smartphone on the Street in a City. Confident Executive Connecting with People Online His Way to Office.
4k00:16Energetic Handsome Young Adult Businessman Walking Fast, Drinking Take Away Coffee and Using Smartphone on the Street in a City. Confident Executive Connecting with People Online His Way to Office.
Same model in other videos
Close up of happy businessman talking on the mobile phone outdoor in the urban office building
4k00:12Close up of happy businessman talking on the mobile phone outdoor in the urban office building
Happy couple talking online video chatting greeting distance friend people lifestyles using mobile phone asian woman holding caucasian boyfriend looking at mobile phone online chatting
4k00:27Happy couple talking online video chatting greeting distance friend people lifestyles using mobile phone asian woman holding caucasian boyfriend looking at mobile phone online chatting
Successful confident businessman walking slowly down the stairs talking on the mobile phone the sun is shining on his face in the urban office building(Chinese words mean Caution)
4k00:23Successful confident businessman walking slowly down the stairs talking on the mobile phone the sun is shining on his face in the urban office building(Chinese words mean Caution)
Slow motion of happy caucasian man having meal with girlfriend in restaurant businessman dating in cafe talking chatting together
4k00:29Slow motion of happy caucasian man having meal with girlfriend in restaurant businessman dating in cafe talking chatting together
Close up of happy caucasian businessman video chatting having online meeting using laptop in cafe remote working lifestyles looking at computer screen smile
4k00:37Close up of happy caucasian businessman video chatting having online meeting using laptop in cafe remote working lifestyles looking at computer screen smile
Asian woman sitting by the window in the cafe looking at mobile phone with caucasian businessmen discussion together business people working together at lunch time using laptop
4k00:31Asian woman sitting by the window in the cafe looking at mobile phone with caucasian businessmen discussion together business people working together at lunch time using laptop
close up of serious businessman talking on the mobile phone in urban background
4k00:22close up of serious businessman talking on the mobile phone in urban background
happy businessman holding cup of coffee talking on the mobile phone standing on the stairs in the office building with sunlight on the face successful confident people
4k00:17happy businessman holding cup of coffee talking on the mobile phone standing on the stairs in the office building with sunlight on the face successful confident people

Related video keywords