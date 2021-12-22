 
0

Stock video

Environmental destruction on Willcox Playa, a dry lakebed in Arizona, aerial backwards panning

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084247299
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV700.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.4 MB

