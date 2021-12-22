0
Stock video
Time Lapse, Clouds Moving and Disappearing Above Aqua Blue Water of Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084247227
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|975.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Sunrise in the Swiss Alps from the famous Augstmatthorn. Firstly with very much clouds, but suddenly they disappeared and a very nice sunset appeared.
4k00:11Brown-Black Sunset on a Background of Trees and Small Houses in the City. the Bright Disk of the Sun in Dark Brown and Black Colors of the Sky and Tree Branches.
hd00:19Time Lapse, Metal ladder disappears in the clouds denoting spiritual path, opportunity, afterlife, faith, religious concepts. 1080p
hd00:28Time-lapse? of clouds appearing and disappearing over time. Concept: time,imagination,climate,currents
4k00:134K time lapse of sunset on a cloudy day among branches. The sun appears behind the clouds and disappear behind mountains
4k00:15Valderøya and the surrounding sea is covered in unique, fasting, low level cloud blanket at sunset in winter in Norway. Descending hyper lapse where the camera disappears in the clouds at the end.
Related video keywords
albertaalpineaquabanffbreathtakingcampingcanadacanadiancliffcloudscloudycoldcumulusdisappearingdramaticelevationenvironmentfogforestglacialglacierlakelandscapelapselookoutlouisemagnificentmountainnationalnaturenobodyparkphotographypristinerockiesscenicskysnowsummitsunlighttimetimelapsetravelvalleyviewpointvistawaterwilderness