 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

FPV Drone shot, the landscape covered under the fog with surrounding mountains in the morning at winter time in Slovenia captured in 4k, drone flying fast, close to objects with lots ofement

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084246735
Video clip length: 00:53FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4320.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV69.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.8 MB

Related stock videos

4K .Aerial. Flight in mountains like bird through clouds.
4k00:174K .Aerial. Flight in mountains like bird through clouds.
Mysterious sunrise landscape with wood and sunbeams .Aerial
hd00:08Mysterious sunrise landscape with wood and sunbeams .Aerial
4K .Aerial. Flight in mountains like bird through clouds.
4k00:364K .Aerial. Flight in mountains like bird through clouds.
FPV video, flying at high speed over a forest during a cloudy day. Beautiful autumn colors during sunrise.
4k00:16FPV video, flying at high speed over a forest during a cloudy day. Beautiful autumn colors during sunrise.
Fpv sport drone taking off over hills through misty haze to blue sky. Aerial cinematic shooting mountain terrain through white clouds. Misty haze over highlands from bird above.
4k00:10Fpv sport drone taking off over hills through misty haze to blue sky. Aerial cinematic shooting mountain terrain through white clouds. Misty haze over highlands from bird above.
SLOW MOTION, POV: Scenic shot of driving along an empty country road crossing the snowy woods. Picturesque first person shot of a leisurely drive along a picturesque backcountry road in wintry Bohinj.
4k00:23SLOW MOTION, POV: Scenic shot of driving along an empty country road crossing the snowy woods. Picturesque first person shot of a leisurely drive along a picturesque backcountry road in wintry Bohinj.
4K Aerial. Over city winter suburb highway with car in cloudy day.
4k00:194K Aerial. Over city winter suburb highway with car in cloudy day.
FPV video, flying at high speed over the clouds. Concept of skydiving, airplane crash.
4k00:11FPV video, flying at high speed over the clouds. Concept of skydiving, airplane crash.

Related video keywords