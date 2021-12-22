0
Stock video
Drone shot of green lake between cliffs at black beach with turquoise wavy water
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084246552
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|76.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:40Flight over Toplitzsee (Toplitz lake) and Kammersee mountain lakes, in Salzkammergut, Styria, Austria.
4k00:21Aerial view by drone 4k camera. Ocean with waves and rocky cliff. Nusa Penida, Indonesia. zoom in
4k01:00aerial 4K close-up video of Trolltunga or Troll tongue, Norway, one of the world most famous cliff captured by professional drone camera
4k00:14Straight down aerial shot on bridge or rised up road connecting two sides of lake or bay through beautiful blue water. Concept logistics and transportation. Camper van or caravan on travel roadtrip
4k00:13Aerial view on a lake among mountain cliffs in the area of the Oymapinar dam. Landscape of Green canyon, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey. Aerial view 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Aerial reversing over a cliffside beach and tilting up to reveal a natural rock arch bridge formation spanning a beautiful ocean bay with a woman walking to the edge of the cliff to admire the view
4k00:11Aerial moving forward and panning a natural rock arch formation land bridge spanning a tropical bay and coastline with a woman admiring the view - Nusa Penida and Lombok, Bali
Related video keywords
aerial viewatlanticbeachbeauty in natureblack beachblack sandbluecanarycanary islandscliffscoastcoastlinecraterdronedrone shoterosiongeologygreen lakeislandlakelandscape - scenerylanzarotelavamountainnaturepanoramicred earthrockrock formationrocky coastlinerugged coastseasouthern europespaintraveltravel destinationsturquoise watervacationvolcanicvolcanic landscapewaveswavy water