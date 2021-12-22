0
Stock video
Aerial establishing shot of two story brick school on college university campus. Old fashioned traditional building.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084246273
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|90.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|17.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Aerial of large academic school building, higher education, public school building, beautiful cinematic establishing shot
4k00:13High aerial establishing shot of school, university, college campus with brick academic buildings and sports fields, tennis courts
4k00:15Aerial push-in shot on outside entrance of new public school building in USA, education in America, back to school theme
4k00:14Los Angeles / United States - 10 03 2020: UCLA campus, Instructional Media building, aerial flight over courtyard
4k00:19Aerial reveal of brick school building with school bus at front entrance. Drone flight over fall foliage, colorful leaves in autumn. American flag on pole in USA.
Related video keywords
aboveadministrationaerialasbestosautumnbrickbuildingcampuschildclassroomcollegecurriculumdaydronedropouteducationeducationaleducatorelementaryentranceestablishing shotexteriorfacilityfallfronthighkindergartenlearninglearning disabilitiesmathematicsno child left behindoldold fashionedoutsidepublic schoolpush inquietredschoolschoolingsecondarystudentteachertraditionaltwo storyuniversityurbanwinter