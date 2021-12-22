 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial establishing shot of two story brick school on college university campus. Old fashioned traditional building.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084246273
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV90.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV17.8 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial of large academic school building, higher education, public school building, beautiful cinematic establishing shot
4k00:11Aerial of large academic school building, higher education, public school building, beautiful cinematic establishing shot
High aerial establishing shot of school, university, college campus with brick academic buildings and sports fields, tennis courts
4k00:13High aerial establishing shot of school, university, college campus with brick academic buildings and sports fields, tennis courts
Aerial push-in shot on outside entrance of new public school building in USA, education in America, back to school theme
4k00:15Aerial push-in shot on outside entrance of new public school building in USA, education in America, back to school theme
Aerial Boston video Harvard University Campus 4k
4k00:29Aerial Boston video Harvard University Campus 4k
Los Angeles / United States - 10 03 2020: UCLA campus, Instructional Media building, aerial flight over courtyard
4k00:14Los Angeles / United States - 10 03 2020: UCLA campus, Instructional Media building, aerial flight over courtyard
Aerial Boston video Harvard University Campus 4k
4k00:29Aerial Boston video Harvard University Campus 4k
Aerial reveal of brick school building with school bus at front entrance. Drone flight over fall foliage, colorful leaves in autumn. American flag on pole in USA.
4k00:19Aerial reveal of brick school building with school bus at front entrance. Drone flight over fall foliage, colorful leaves in autumn. American flag on pole in USA.
Aerial of new brick expensive modern school building standing empty in United States, COVID coronavirus cancels schools in America
4k00:17Aerial of new brick expensive modern school building standing empty in United States, COVID coronavirus cancels schools in America

Related video keywords