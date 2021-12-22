 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Brownstone homes in USA. Aerial reveal with colorful autumn fall foliage. Suburban scene from drone birds eye flight.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1084246123
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV125.3 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV24.7 MB

Related stock videos

Autumn flying forwards shot of block in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn
4k00:52Autumn flying forwards shot of block in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn
Autumn flying backwards over street in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn
4k00:46Autumn flying backwards over street in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn
Autumn flying backwards shot of block in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn
4k00:49Autumn flying backwards shot of block in Carroll Gardens Brooklyn
Aerial view, showing a quiet neighborhood in Chicago.
4k00:12Aerial view, showing a quiet neighborhood in Chicago.
flying to the right over Carroll Gardens Brooklyn with downtown Manhattan in bkrd
4k00:37flying to the right over Carroll Gardens Brooklyn with downtown Manhattan in bkrd
Flying Near Backyards With Swimming Pools And Park
4k00:13Flying Near Backyards With Swimming Pools And Park
Cinematic colorful aerial establishing shot of homes in American suburb during sunrise. Dramatic light in neighborhood community. Upscale homes line the street as traffic cars drive by.
4k00:36Cinematic colorful aerial establishing shot of homes in American suburb during sunrise. Dramatic light in neighborhood community. Upscale homes line the street as traffic cars drive by.
Brownstone Houses Aerial Flyover By White Apartment Towards Skyscrapers City
4k00:20Brownstone Houses Aerial Flyover By White Apartment Towards Skyscrapers City

Related video keywords