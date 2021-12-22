0
Stock video
Aerial establishing shot revealing town during autumn. Residential community in USA.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084245829
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|110.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|21.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Aerial view of residential houses at spring (may). Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb. Real estate, drone shots, sunset, sunlight, from above.
4k00:25Top view aerial video of development infrastructure city for big population, modern skyscrapers and tall edifices of megapolis, urban transportation system. Video can be used for film or advertising
hd00:09Miraflores district, in Lima Peru. During the lockdown for coronavirus. Empty streets, few public transportation. Aerial view. Some cars and buses in one of the more transit avenues in Lima.
4k00:36Sunset starburst highlights autumn neighborhood scene with homes and colorful trees, cars and trucks on street at intersection, aerial drone shot
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:19Aerial Birds Eye View over Berlin, Germany Neighborhood, intersection at night with glowing street traffic city lights at Rosenthaler Platz, Top View of Cityscape at Night
4k00:31Beautiful residential street with old architecture apartment buildings by the Isa River in Munich, Germany on Sunny day, Aerial Scenic Slide left revealing City Skyline
Related video keywords
aerialamazingamericanapartmentarchitecturebrickbuildingbusinesscitycity lifecolorcommunitydroneeffectestablishing shotexpensiveflightflyfoliagefootagegorgeoushighhomehouselandscapelifelifestylelightneighborhoodownershippapanoramapennsylvaniaplanningresidenceresidentialrowhomerowhousesafetyskylineslo mosmall townsuburbsuburbansunrisesunshinetowntravelurban