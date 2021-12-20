0
Stock video
Young happy attractive mother running and smiling with shopping cart with child inside it on roof of supermarket parking at sunny day. Family having fun going to shopping together
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1084154143
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|461.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|10.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07happy young mother walking and running in a beautiful garden with her baby to the sunbeams in nature . concept of happiness nature and happy childhood
4k00:09Family of happy mom and little girl spending time outside near house. Small child gives meadow flowers to pretty mother at front yard. Woman takes bouquet of wildflowers and looks at it with joy
hd00:11the little girl is happy and runs on the field with ears in the evening in summer at sunset. slowmotion
hd00:08the little girl is happy and runs on the field with ears in the evening in summer at sunset. slowmotion
4k00:12happy young mother and baby walking in a beautiful garden with her baby to the sunbeams in nature . concept of happiness nature and happy childhood . concept of nature, love, family and mother
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Young female freelancer answer audio call and solves work issues from home. Businesswoman gets sick working from bed. Remote video call with doctor in quarantine. Pain in a ears neck head and throat
4k00:28Young attractive woman hanging up wet clean laundry with little toddler girl in terrace outdoors. Daughter helps to mother with chores at home
4k00:11Young attractive woman laying down on green grass during freelance work on public park in front of laptop computer using smartphone. Smiling girl chatting via mobile phone with friends or colleagues
4k00:08Happy family having fun on roof of supermarket with shopping cart and firecracker confetti explosion. Son and young mother spending time together on vacation shopping. Carefree childhood on sunny day
4k00:11Portrait of young attractive woman with baby girl wearing face mask protection shopping in supermarket for family during covid19 pandemic. Concept of visiting grocery store on epidemic situation
4k00:10Playful children running with grocery cart outdoors on supermarket parking having fun and smiling. Brother and sister together on vacation in Spain go shopping and playing
4k00:14Smiling and laughing young attractive woman stands in park on evening beautiful sunset and uses smartphone browsing internet or social media. Authentic millennial with screen lit face use mobile phone