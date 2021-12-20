0
Stock video
Bird's Nest Guide. Nidology. Slavonian grebe (Podiceps auritus) floating nest in reed beds of southern eutrophic lake with abundance of common reed (Phragmites australis) among gull colony
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084144033
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|122.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Great Crested Grebe stand vertically in the water, in the "penguin pose", holding in its beak beams algae and offer each other as a gift
4k00:19great crested grebe bird animal performs elaborate mating display at lake slow motion ambient sound
Related video keywords
altricial birdsbird guidebird nestbirdingbirding tourcolymbuscommon reeddabchickdiveregg close-upeutrophied lakefeatherfloating nestfowlgrebegrebe egghorned dovehorned grebehunting birdsloculeloculusmoorfowlnaturenest guidenestingnesting birdsnesting hollownestlenidicolous birdnidificationnidologyornithologyphragmites australispodicepspodiceps auritusreed bedsreed maceskeinslavonian grebestinkpotstudy of birdvarmintwaderswater environmentwaterbirdswaterfowlwildwild naturewildlife