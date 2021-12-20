 
0

Stock video

Bird's Nest Guide. Nidology. Slavonian grebe (Podiceps auritus) floating nest in reed beds of southern eutrophic lake with abundance of common reed (Phragmites australis) among gull colony

M

By Maximillian cabinet

  • Stock footage ID: 1084144033
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4122.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.1 MB

