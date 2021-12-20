0
Stock video
European coot (Fulica atra) nest on eutrophication of a reservoir. Development of surface vegetation, nest is made of cattail (Typha). Horse sorrel dock (Rumex crispus) as a shelter. North Europe
M
- Stock footage ID: 1084144027
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|202.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|60.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.9 MB
Related video keywords
altricial birdsbird guidebird nestbirdingbirding tourblack birdblack cootbulrushcattailcattailscommon cootcoot eggdevelopmentdockegg close-upeuropean cooteutrophication reservoireutrophied lakefowlfulica atrahorse sorrelhunting birdsloculusmacereedmoorfowlnestnest guidenest madenesting hollownestlenidicolous birdnidologyornithologyrailrallidaereed macereedsrumex crispusrushskeinsurface vegetationtyphawaderswater environmentwater henwaterbirdswaterfowlwild naturewildlife