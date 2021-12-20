 
European coot (Fulica atra) nest on eutrophication of a reservoir. Development of surface vegetation, nest is made of cattail (Typha). Horse sorrel dock (Rumex crispus) as a shelter. North Europe

By Maximillian cabinet

