 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial drone footage of brand new South Florida residential neighborhood, showing street, houses, cars, and landscaping. The cinematic footage showcases the essence of South Florida Real Estate.

B

By BradenRomano

  • Stock footage ID: 1084133089
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP465.2 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV32.4 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV6.4 MB

Related stock videos

Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
4k00:42Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
Modern residential buildings high skyscrapers Business Development. Asia Vietnam Hanoi. Futuristic cityscape. Highway road interchange traffic. Rich advanced technology. Aerial upward climb
4k00:18Modern residential buildings high skyscrapers Business Development. Asia Vietnam Hanoi. Futuristic cityscape. Highway road interchange traffic. Rich advanced technology. Aerial upward climb
Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
4k00:12Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
4k00:19Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
Chicago suburban, May 2021. Beautiful residential homes buildings with Chicago downtown view on background, cloudy summer day. Cinematic 4K aerial Illinois USA. Urban Chicago vacation footage
4k00:10Chicago suburban, May 2021. Beautiful residential homes buildings with Chicago downtown view on background, cloudy summer day. Cinematic 4K aerial Illinois USA. Urban Chicago vacation footage
Guangzhou, China - OCT 17 2019: large multi-level traffic intersection with intense traffic on the motorway in the city. Around a large number of residential buildings. Shooting from a great height
4k00:14Guangzhou, China - OCT 17 2019: large multi-level traffic intersection with intense traffic on the motorway in the city. Around a large number of residential buildings. Shooting from a great height
Aerial establishing shot of Toronto, Ontario. 4K Cinematic footage.
4k00:13Aerial establishing shot of Toronto, Ontario. 4K Cinematic footage.
Drone flight around Yuri Gagarin metal monument on road rush traffic crossroad in city dormitory area under clear blue sky on summer sunny day
4k00:26Drone flight around Yuri Gagarin metal monument on road rush traffic crossroad in city dormitory area under clear blue sky on summer sunny day

Related video keywords