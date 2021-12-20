0
Stock video
Aerial drone footage of brand new South Florida residential neighborhood, showing street, houses, cars, and landscaping. The cinematic footage showcases the essence of South Florida Real Estate.
B
By BradenRomano
- Stock footage ID: 1084133089
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|65.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|32.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|6.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:42Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
4k00:18Modern residential buildings high skyscrapers Business Development. Asia Vietnam Hanoi. Futuristic cityscape. Highway road interchange traffic. Rich advanced technology. Aerial upward climb
4k00:12Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
4k00:19Modern buildings capital of Russia. Road traffic from above. Aerial quadcopter flight. Sunset evening night illumination. Light windows. Begovaya metro. 4K footage.
4k00:10Chicago suburban, May 2021. Beautiful residential homes buildings with Chicago downtown view on background, cloudy summer day. Cinematic 4K aerial Illinois USA. Urban Chicago vacation footage
4k00:14Guangzhou, China - OCT 17 2019: large multi-level traffic intersection with intense traffic on the motorway in the city. Around a large number of residential buildings. Shooting from a great height
Related video keywords
aerial landscapeaerial photographyaerial videoaerial viewapartmentarchitecturebirds eye viewbirds eye view of citybuildingscarscinematiccinematic videocityclub housecommunitydronedrone footagedrone neighborhooddrone videoestateflorida architectureflorida homesflorida househomehomeshousehouseshousinglandmarklandscapelifestylelivingneighborneighborhood housesreal estateresidentialresidential constructionresidential neighborhoodrooftopsouth floridastreetsuburbsuburban housesuburban neighborhoodurbanutopiavideoview