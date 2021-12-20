0
Stock video
Cinematic Aerial Drone Footage over South Florida Residential Neighborhood Cul-de-sac
B
By BradenRomano
- Stock footage ID: 1084133044
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|98.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|48.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|9.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Central, Hong Kong - September 20, 2018 : Aerial view of Central - The heart of financial and business in Hong Kong. Footage with cinematic color graded.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:26Hong Kong Circa-2017, aerial view od residential towers and shopping district in Hung Hom Bay
4k00:12Hong Kong Circa-2017, Birds eye view, daytime overhead tracking aerial view of the cityscape.
Related video keywords
aerial landscapeaerial photographyaerial videoaerial viewarchitecturebirds eye viewbirds eye view of citybuildingscinematiccinematic videocitycommunitydead enddrivewaydronedrone footagedrone neighborhooddrone videoflorida architectureflorida homesflorida househomehomeshousehouseshousinglandmarklandscapelivinglooking downneighborneighborhood housesoverheadprivate homespropertyreal estateresidentialresidential neighborhoodroadsrooftoprooftopssouth floridastreetssuburbsuburban housesuburban neighborhoodurbanutopiavideo