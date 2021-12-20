0
Stock video
Cinematic Aerial Drone Footage Over South Florida Residential Neighborhood Showing Houses, Streets, and Landscaping
B
By BradenRomano
- Stock footage ID: 1084132999
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|51.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|29.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Chicago Illinois USA aerial drone footage of Chicago Navy Pier with Downtown skyscraper on cinematic background. Financial and residential buildings cityscape view on sunny summer day, 4K footage
Related video keywords
aerial landscapeaerial photographyaerial videoaerial viewapartmentarchitecturebirds eye viewbirds eye view of citybuildingscarscinematiccinematic videocityclub housecommunitydronedrone footagedrone neighborhooddrone videoestateflorida architectureflorida homesflorida househomehomeshousehouseshousinglandmarklandscapelifestylelivingneighborneighborhood housesreal estateresidentialresidential constructionresidential neighborhoodrooftopsouth floridastreetsuburbsuburban housesuburban neighborhoodurbanutopiavideoview