 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Establishing shot. Grey stucco luxury house with shingle roof, red and green trees and nice windows in Vancouver, Canada, North America. Day time on May 2021. Still camera view. ProRes 422 HQ.

k

By karamysh

  • Stock footage ID: 1084130887
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV38.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV7.5 MB

Related stock videos

London Chelsea Street
hd00:07London Chelsea Street
Fast Moving White Clouds in Blue Sky Over House with Window Glass Reflection Time Lapse 1920x1080
hd00:17Fast Moving White Clouds in Blue Sky Over House with Window Glass Reflection Time Lapse 1920x1080
Happy Valley Oregon Suburban Homes at Colorful Sunset and Moving Clouds Time Lapse 1080p
hd00:13Happy Valley Oregon Suburban Homes at Colorful Sunset and Moving Clouds Time Lapse 1080p
CLOSE UP: Beautiful red brick luxury apartment building and lowrise block of flats in residential area, Manhattan Upper West Side, overlooking green trees in breathtaking Central park in New York City
4k00:25CLOSE UP: Beautiful red brick luxury apartment building and lowrise block of flats in residential area, Manhattan Upper West Side, overlooking green trees in breathtaking Central park in New York City
Aerial view of Nice, France
hd00:17Aerial view of Nice, France
Monaco flag is waving against blue sky in the evening sunset. Port Fontvieille, Monaco Ville, azure water, harbor, luxury apartments, yachts in Port Hercules, Monaco. city buildings and mountains land
hd00:06Monaco flag is waving against blue sky in the evening sunset. Port Fontvieille, Monaco Ville, azure water, harbor, luxury apartments, yachts in Port Hercules, Monaco. city buildings and mountains land
Aerial view of Lake Como, the city of Bellagio. Autumn season. Alps covered in snow
4k00:39Aerial view of Lake Como, the city of Bellagio. Autumn season. Alps covered in snow
Drone flies around the country house. The sun's rays in the frame. Aerial survey. House in the woods
4k00:09Drone flies around the country house. The sun's rays in the frame. Aerial survey. House in the woods

Related video keywords