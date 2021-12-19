0
Stock video
Tripod mounted speed control camera (radar) mobile police post. Traffic monitoring and photo of offencer. Speeding fine. Road traffic at background (blurred) - Saint-Petersburg, Russia, 25.07.2021
k
By kukurund
- Stock footage ID: 1084128607
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|39.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Minsk, Belarus - Jul 22, 2016 (Ungraded): Tipper drives on intercity highways. Ungraded H.264 from camera without re-encoding.