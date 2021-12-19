 
3D molecular ball-and-stick representation of Atorvastatin, drug that belongs to a group of medicines called statins. It is taken to prevent heart disease, including heart attacks and strokes.

By Artur Wnorowski

  • Stock footage ID: 1084128532
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP444.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related video keywords