 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Folk festivities at the New Year's Christmas Fair on Red Square Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2021

F

By Frolova_Elena

  • Stock footage ID: 1084128361
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV328.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.1 MB

Related stock videos

Christmas market in Strasbourg with tall beautiful illuminated tree in old town square, footage at night in winter with city lights and decorations, European tradition, Alsace
hd00:12Christmas market in Strasbourg with tall beautiful illuminated tree in old town square, footage at night in winter with city lights and decorations, European tradition, Alsace
Beautiful illumination in the form of a tent over the New Year tree in the city.
4k00:13Beautiful illumination in the form of a tent over the New Year tree in the city.
Christmas tree and holiday market at Senate square in Helsinki, Finland
hd00:30Christmas tree and holiday market at Senate square in Helsinki, Finland
Beautiful view to the Moscow Kremlin Clock on Spasskaya Tower through the colorful New Year garlands and decorated Christmas trees on Red Square on winter evening.
4k00:09Beautiful view to the Moscow Kremlin Clock on Spasskaya Tower through the colorful New Year garlands and decorated Christmas trees on Red Square on winter evening.
Red Square and St. Basil's Cathedral at winter night, Christmas time. Time-lapse.
4k00:14Red Square and St. Basil's Cathedral at winter night, Christmas time. Time-lapse.
European Christmas Market Scene at night time.Decorated with lights Wroclaw Breslau City Hall, Advent Christmas Fair. Winter Holiday Season. Travel Europe Concept
4k00:12European Christmas Market Scene at night time.Decorated with lights Wroclaw Breslau City Hall, Advent Christmas Fair. Winter Holiday Season. Travel Europe Concept
Moscow, Russia - January 1, 2020: Christmas fair on the red square against the background of the Kremlin.
hd00:08Moscow, Russia - January 1, 2020: Christmas fair on the red square against the background of the Kremlin.
Moscow, Russia - January 1, 2020: Christmas fair on the red square against the background of the Kremlin.
hd00:06Moscow, Russia - January 1, 2020: Christmas fair on the red square against the background of the Kremlin.

Related video keywords