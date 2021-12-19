0
Stock video
Erigeron bonariensis is Erigeron, found throughout tropics and subtropics as pioneer plant; its precise origin is unknown, but most likely it stems from Central America or South America.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128334
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|24.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
americaanimalbackgroundsbeauty in natureblossombonariensisbotanycentralclose-updandeliondayerigeronflowerflower headfoundfragilityfreshnessgrassgreen colorgrowthinsectleaflikelymacromeadowmostnatureoriginoutdoorspetalpioneerplantpollenpollinationpreciseseasonsingle flowersouthspringtimestemssubtropicssummerthroughouttropicsuncultivatedunknownwildfloweryellow