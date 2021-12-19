0
Stock video
Acer platanoides (Aieresse, Plane, Norway Maple variety, Norway or Great Maple) is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128328
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|62.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Acer platanoides (Aieresse, Plane, Norway Maple variety, Norway or Great Maple) is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia.
4k00:05Acer platanoides (Aieresse, Plane, Norway Maple variety, Norway or Great Maple) is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia.
4k00:05Acer platanoides (Aieresse, Plane, Norway Maple variety, Norway or Great Maple) is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia.
4k00:05Acer platanoides, commonly known as Norway maple (family Sapindaceae), is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia.
hd00:19Acer platanoides, Norway maple, is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia, north to southern Scandinavia and southeast to northern Iran.
hd00:07Acer platanoides, Norway maple, is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia, north to southern Scandinavia and southeast to northern Iran.
hd00:34Acer platanoides, commonly known as the Norway maple, is a species of maple native to eastern and central Europe and western Asia, from Spain east to Russia
Related video keywords
aceraieresseasiaautumnbackgroundsbeauty in naturebluebranchbrightcentralclose-upcolorsdayeasteasternenvironmenteuropeforestfreshnessgold coloredgreatgreen colorgrowthleafmaplemaple treemulti colorednativenaturenorwayoctoberorange coloroutdoorspatternplaneplantplatanoidesrussiaseasonseptemberspainspeciessummersunlighttreevarietyvibrant colorwesternyellow