0
Stock video
Arctium tomentosum, commonly known as woolly burdock,
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128313
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related video keywords
agricultureanimalarctiumasteraceaebackgroundsbeauty in naturebelongingblossombluebotanybranchburdockburdockorclose-upcommonlydayenvironmentfamilyflowerflower headfocus on foregroundfoodforestfreshnessgreen colorgrowthhydrangeainsectknownleafmacromulti colorednatureno peopleoutdoorspetalplantpurpleseasonselective focussingle flowerspeciesspringtimesummertomentosumtreewoollyyellow