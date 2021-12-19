0
Stock video
Lilium bulbiferum, orange or fire lily, Jimmy's Bane and tiger lily, is herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to Liliaceae. Beautiful wooden house in the background.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128304
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Lilium bulbiferum, common names orange lily, fire lily, Jimmy's Bane and tiger lily, is a herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to the Liliaceae.
4k00:05Orange lily. Lilium bulbiferum, common names orange, tiger or fire lily, Jimmy's Bane, is herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to Liliaceae.
hd00:18Orange lily. Lilium bulbiferum, common names orange, tiger or fire lily, Jimmy's Bane, is herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to Liliaceae.
hd00:12Orange lily. Lilium bulbiferum, common names orange, tiger or fire lily, Jimmy's Bane, is herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to Liliaceae.
4k00:05Orange lily. Lilium bulbiferum, common names orange, tiger or fire lily, Jimmy's Bane, is herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to Liliaceae.
4k00:05Orange lily. Lilium bulbiferum, common names orange, tiger or fire lily, Jimmy's Bane, is herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to Liliaceae.
hd00:22Lilium bulbiferum, orange or fire lily, Jimmy's Bane and tiger lily, is herbaceous European lily with underground bulbs, belonging to Liliaceae.
Related video keywords
architecturebackgroundbanebeautifulbeauty in naturebelongingblossombulbiferumbulbscottageeuropeanfarmfireflowerflower headformal gardenfreshnessfront or back yardgrassgreen colorgrowthherbaceoushousejimmy'slandscapeleaflifestylesliliaceaeliliumlilymaterialmeadownaturenon-urban sceneorangeoutdoorsplantrural sceneseasonspringtimesummersunsunlighttigertreeundergroundwindowwoodwooden