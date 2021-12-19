0
Stock video
Calamagrostis epigejos, common names wood small-reed or bushgrass, is species of grass in family Poaceae which is native to Eurasia and Africa. It is found from average moisture locales to salt marsh.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128295
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|69.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Calamagrostis epigejos, common names wood small-reed or bushgrass, is species of grass in family Poaceae which is native to Eurasia and Africa. It is found from average moisture locales to salt marsh.
4k00:11Calamagrostis epigejos, common names wood small-reed or bushgrass, family Poaceae which is native to Eurasia and Africa. It is found from average moisture locales to salt marsh and wet habitats.
Related video keywords
africaagricultureautumnaveragebackgroundsbeauty in naturebushgrasscalamagrostiscereal plantclose-upcommonenvironmentepigejoseurasiafamilyfarmflowerfoundfreshnessgrassgreen colorgrowthlandscapeleaflocalesmarshmeadowmoisturenamesnativenatureno peopleoutdoorsplantpoaceaerice paddyriperural scenesaltseasonseedsmall-reedspeciesspringtimesummerwheatwoodyellow