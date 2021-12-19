0
Stock video
Alnus glutinosa, common, European black or just alder, is tree in family Betulaceae, native to most of Europe, southwest Asia and northern Africa.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128286
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|30.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Alnus glutinosa, common, black, European black or just alder, is species of tree in family Betulaceae, native to most of Europe, southwest Asia and northern Africa.
Related video keywords
africaagriculturealderalnusasiabackgroundsbeauty in naturebetulaceaeblackbotanybranchclose-upcommonculinarydaydropenvironmenteuropeeuropeanfamilyflowerfoodfreshnessglutinosagreen colorgrowthhealthy eatingherbjustleafleaf veinmacromint leafmostnativenatureno peoplenorthernorganicoutdoorspatternpeppermintplantseasonsouthwestspringtimesummertreevegetable