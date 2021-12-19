0
Stock video
Adiantum capillus-veneris, the Southern maidenhair fern, black maidenhair fern, maidenhair fern, and venus hair fern, is a species of ferns in the genus Adiantum and the family Pteridaceae
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128283
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Adiantum capillus-veneris, the Southern maidenhair fern, black maidenhair fern, maidenhair fern, and venus hair fern, is a species of ferns in the genus Adiantum and the family Pteridaceae
Related video keywords
abstractadiantumbackdropbackgroundsbeauty in natureblackbotanycapillus-venerisclose-upcolor imagecolorsdropenvironmentfamilyfernfernsforestfreshnessfungusgenusgrassgreen colorgrowthhairivyleaflichenlush foliagemacromaidenhairmossnatureno peopleoutdoorspatternplantpteridaceaeseasonsouthernspeciesspringtimesummersurface leveltexturedtextured effecttreevenuswaterwet