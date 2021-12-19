 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Carpobrotus edulis is ground-creeping plant with succulent leaves in genus Carpobrotus, native to South Africa. It is known as sour fig, ice plant or highway ice plant.

B

By BestPhotoStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084128268
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV27 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.5 MB

Related stock videos

Carpobrotus edulis (Mesembryanthemum edule) is ground-creeping plant in genus Carpobrotus, South Africa. Hottentot-fig, ice plant, highway ice plant or pigface and in South Africa as sour fig (suurvy)
4k00:06Carpobrotus edulis (Mesembryanthemum edule) is ground-creeping plant in genus Carpobrotus, South Africa. Hottentot-fig, ice plant, highway ice plant or pigface and in South Africa as sour fig (suurvy)

Related video keywords