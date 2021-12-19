0
Stock video
Koeleria macrantha is a species of grass known by the common name prairie Junegrass in North America and crested hair-grass in the UK.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128262
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|62.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related video keywords
agricultureamericaautumnbackgroundsbeauty in natureblossombluebotanybranchclose-upcommoncresteddaydewdropenvironmentfarmflowerforestfreshnessgrassgreen colorgrowthhair-grassherbjunegrassknownkoelerialawnleafmacranthamacromeadownamenaturenorthoutdoorsplantprairierural sceneseasonseedspeciesspringtimesummersunlighttreeukwateryellow