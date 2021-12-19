0
Stock video
Galium verum (lady's bedstraw or yellow bedstraw) is herbaceous perennial plant of family Rubiaceae. It is widespread across most of Europe, North Africa, and temperate Asia.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128256
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|29 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Galium verum (lady's bedstraw or yellow bedstraw) is herbaceous perennial plant of family Rubiaceae. It is widespread across most of Europe, North Africa, and temperate Asia.
4k00:05Galium verum (lady's bedstraw or yellow bedstraw) is a herbaceous perennial plant of the family Rubiaceae. It is widespread across most of Europe, North Africa, and temperate Asia from Palestine
Related video keywords
acrossafricaagricultureasiabackgroundsbeauty in naturebedstrawblossombotanybranchclose-updaydefocusedenvironmenteuropefamilyfarmflowerflower headfocus on foregroundfreshnessgaliumgrassgreen colorgrowthherbaceouslady'sleafmacromeadowmostnaturenorthoilseed rapeoutdoorspatternperennialpetalplantrubiaceaerural sceneseasonspringtimesummertemperateverumwidespreadwildfloweryellow