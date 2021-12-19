0
Stock video
Festuca rubra is grass known by common name red fescue or creeping red fescue. It is widespread across much of Northern Hemisphere and can tolerate many habitats and climates.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1084128238
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|49.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:39Festuca rubra is a species of grass known by the common name red fescue or creeping red fescue. It is widespread across much of the Northern Hemisphere and can tolerate many habitats and climates.
hd00:40Festuca rubra is a species of grass known by the common name red fescue or creeping red fescue. It is widespread across much of the Northern Hemisphere and can tolerate many habitats and climates.
Related video keywords
acrossagricultureautumnbackgroundsbeauty in naturebluebranchcancereal plantclimatesclose-upcommoncreepingdayfarmfescuefestucaflowerfoodfreshnessgrassgreen colorgrowthhabitatshemisphereknownlandscapeleafmacromanymeadowmuchnamenaturenorthernoutdoorsplantredricerice paddyriperubrarural sceneseasonseedspringtimesummertoleratewidespreadyellow