 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Potato is starchy tuber of plant Solanum tuberosum and is root vegetable native to Americas, with plant itself being perennial in nightshade family Solanaceae.

B

By BestPhotoStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084128223
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV41.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Potato is starchy tuber of plant Solanum tuberosum and is root vegetable native to Americas, with plant itself being perennial in nightshade family Solanaceae.
4k00:05Potato is starchy tuber of plant Solanum tuberosum and is root vegetable native to Americas, with plant itself being perennial in nightshade family Solanaceae.
Sweetpotato plant leaves. The sweet potato or sweetpotato is a dicotyledonous plant that belongs to the bindweed or morning glory family, Convolvulaceae. Its large, starchy, sweet-tasting, tuberous ro
4k00:13Sweetpotato plant leaves. The sweet potato or sweetpotato is a dicotyledonous plant that belongs to the bindweed or morning glory family, Convolvulaceae. Its large, starchy, sweet-tasting, tuberous ro

Related video keywords